Superheroes at Mayo Clinic

Superheroes made a special trip to Mayo Clinic Children's, even climbing on the windows!

(ABC 6 News) – Children at Mayo Clinic’s Saint Mary’s Campus received a thrilling surprise on Thursday.

Squeegee Squad workers dressed as superheroes, propelled themselves down the windows of the children’s floors of the campus. The children were able to watch, enjoy lunch, and even meet the superheroes once they made it down to the ground floor.

This event has already had a lasting impact on children at Mayo, including Carter Simonson, who experienced the same event 11 years ago, when he was being treated at Mayo Clinic for Leukemia.

“To be a part of it when I was younger is really cool, it put a smile on my face and brightened up my day, and to be a part of this now is really cool to be able to see these kids with smiles on their faces as they go through their own tough battles” says Carter.

Carter’s family, current owners of Squeegee Squad, have been determined to bring the event back to Mayo since Carter’s time at Mayo, due to the positive impact at had on him while fighting the toughest battle of his life.

“It was pretty special to me as well, to see them smile and engage with the children, and just really be happy to be here today” says Corey Simonson, Carter’s father.

The event is designed to be a fun day for the kids, and many of them were very excited to meet their favorite superheroes, including Navid Funes, a patient at Mayo Clinic’s Children’s.

“Getting to do something different, it feels like we are not here for a moment it feels nice.” says Navid’s mother, Angelica.

Carter’s family has the goal of keeping this event going for years to come, hopeful that they can continue to spread joy and smiles to those fighting their toughest battles, just like superheroes do.

To find out more about this event and can head to Mayo’s news website below!

(VIDEO) Superhero window washers brighten day at Mayo Clinic Children’s – Mayo Clinic News Network