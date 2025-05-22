Sunshine returns with warmer temperatures expected Thursday

The storm system that brought the clouds, rain and chilly weather to the Weather First area over the last couple of days will continue to push further away allowing sunshine to return along with warmer temperatures.

Clouds will gradually decrease allowing for some sunshine through the morning hours as high pressure builds in from the north bringing in drier air. Additional clouds will likely pop during the heating of the afternoon leading to at least a partly sunny sky.

The sunshine will help boost temperatures into the lower 60s for highs.

There will be a light breeze out of the north with gusts up to 20 mph possible at times.

Clouds will dissipate after sunset with just a few lingering through the night. The wind will also become light-to-calm. It’ll be a pleasantly cool night as temperatures are expected to drop into the lower-to-middle- 40s by Friday morning.