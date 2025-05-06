Sunny, warm weather continues Tuesday

Tuesday will be another day filled with sunshine and warmer than average temperatures for early May.

High pressure will be centered overhead leading to a quiet day with sunshine.

Temperatures are expected to push into the upper 70s by late afternoon with a few places possibly touching 80°. In comparison, the average high for early May is around the middle 60s.

The wind will be light and variable becoming west in the afternoon at speeds around 5 to 10 mph.

A cool front will pass south through the area late Tuesday night. This front is lacking moisture and forcing so no precipitation is expected. The wind will switch to the northwest behind the front bringing in cooler air through the middle of the week.

The sky will remain mainly clear heading through Tuesday night with a light-to-calm wind. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s by Wednesday morning.