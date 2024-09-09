Sunny, warm Monday

The new week will get off to a sunny and warm start.

High pressure overhead will lead to a quiet day filled with lots of sunshine!

Temperatures will be above average by several degrees for early September. Highs will climb to near or in the lower 80s for most. A few middle 80s are possible for some.

The wind will be light out of the southwest helping drive in some of the warmer air.

Dew point temperatures will generally be in the 50s to 60° so the humidity may be noticeable, but certainly not terrible.

A few clouds will arrive on Monday night ahead of a weak system that will bring the chance of a few spotty light showers or sprinkles to the area on Tuesday.