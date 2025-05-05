Sunny, warm Monday with temperatures well above average

Quiet weather is expected as the new week begins with warm temperatures and plentiful sunshine.

High pressure overhead will lead to the quiet weather day. A few high clouds may sneak into portions of the area rotating around a storm system over the Ohio Valley region. Otherwise, plan on a mainly sunny day.

Temperatures will climb well above average for early May with afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

The wind will be light and variable.

The sky will remain clear through Monday night with temperatures falling into the upper 40s by Tuesday morning.