Sunny, warm Friday with slight chance of evening shower or thunderstorm

The week will end very warm as temperatures are expected to climb well above average for early May. A few showers will be possible during the evening hours as a weak cold front passes through.

The bulk of the day will offer plenty of sunshine as has been the case the last few days. Temperatures are expected to climb well above average with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The wind will light out of the southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

High pressure will remain overhead through the day before sliding further east by evening as a cold front passes through on its backside. There will be just enough moisture and forcing along the front to pop a few isolated showers and a possible thunderstorm although most areas likely staying dry. Gusty winds would be possible where any of these showers or thunderstorms develop. They will lose their energy after sunset and will fizzle out through the evening with the timing for any rain likely around 8PM to 11PM.

The sky will be mainly clear overnight with temperatures expecting to fall into the lower 50s by Saturday morning.