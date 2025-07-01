Comfortably warm Tuesday expected with bright sunshine

Tuesday will be a bright day with plentiful sunshine along with slightly above average temperatures and fairly comfortable humidity.

High pressure will slide overhead leading to a quiet day under a mainly sunny sky. A few afternoon clouds will likely develop during the heating of the day with high temperatures expecting to climb into the lower-to-middle- 80s.

Dew point temperatures will push into the lower 60s resulting in noticeable, but still fairly comfortable humidity.

The wind will be light out of the northwest around 5 to 15 mph.

The sky will stay mostly clear through Tuesday night with comfortably mild temperatures dropping into the lower 60s by Wednesday morning.