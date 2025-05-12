Sunny, very warm Monday with elevated fire weather risk

The summertime weather pattern will continue as the new week begins bringing sunshine and very warm temperatures to the Weather First area. There will also be an elevated fire weather risk in place due to several contributing factors.

High pressure will once again be locked in overhead leading to another day of quiet weather and sunshine. Temperatures are expected to push into the middle 80s for highs which is around 15-20° above average for the middle of May. The UV Index will be at an 8 which is very high with sunburn likely to develop within 15 minutes on any skin that doesn’t have any proper sunscreen applied.

There is also an elevated fire weather risk across the entire area. The lack of recent rainfall has led to dry grass and vegetation which would provide fuel for any fires. Also, the dry air in place will lead to low relative humidity values combined with warm temperatures, and a breezy southerly wind gusting up to 25 mph at times, would be enough to allow fires to easily get out of control. Therefore, outdoor burning is not recommended.

The sky will remain clear through Monday night. The wind will come down a touch, but remain light. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 50s by Tuesday morning.