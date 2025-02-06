Sunny Thursday with strong gusty winds

Sunshine returns for Thursday, but it’ll be a windy day.

The day will start with clouds and some possible flurries before sunshine arrives by mid-to-late morning as high pressure builds in from the west.

It’ll be a windy day with a west wind gusting up to 45 to 50 mph at times. Therefore, a **WIND ADIVSORY** is in effect for the entire Weather First area until early evening.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 20s to lower 30s, but it’ll feel much colder due to the strong wind as wind chills will likely be in the single digits and teens throughout the day.

The sky will stay mainly clear through Thursday night and the wind will lighten setting up a very cold night as temperatures drop into the single digits by Friday morning with wind chills hovering around or a little bit below zero.