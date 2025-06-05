Sunny start to Thursday with more clouds by afternoon, warm temperatures

Thursday is expected to be a quiet weather day with sunshine to start before clouds arrive by afternoon as moisture increases ahead of an approaching system that will bring the chance of rain to the Weather First area heading into Thursday night and Friday morning.

High pressure over the Great Lakes region will keep the area dry through the day. Temperatures are expected to push into the upper 70s to 80° for highs by late afternoon which is a few degrees above average for early June. Dew point temperatures will be in the lower 40s so it will be a comfortable day with low humidity despite the warm temperatures.

The wind will be light out of the southeast around 5 mph throughout the day.

A system will approach overnight Thursday into Friday morning bringing the chance of some light showers. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s by Friday morning along with a calm-to-light wind.