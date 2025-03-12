Sunny, mild temperatures expected Wednesday

Temperatures will continue to run milder than average on Wednesday as early spring-like warmth overspread the area.

There will be some passing high-level clouds, but like the last few days they will be thin enough to allow for plentiful sunshine to squeeze through.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s by afternoon which is well above the average for the middle of March which is around the upper 30s.

The wind will be light out of the southeast around 5 to 10 mph.

The sky will stay generally clear through Wednesday night with temperatures dropping into the middle 30s along with a calm wind by Thursday morning. Some areas of patchy fog may also develop.