Sunny, frigid temperatures expected Monday

Arctic air has once again found the Weather First area as the week will start with frigid and well below average temperatures for the middle of February.

Temperatures will range from the single digits to teens below zero on Monday morning with wind chills as cold as -25° to -35°. Despite the sunshine, afternoon highs will only manage the single digits below zero with wind chills in the range of -20° to -30°.

As a result of the frigid wind chills, a **COLD WEATHER ADVISORY** is in effect for much of the area through the Monday mid-evening hours before an **EXTREME COLD WARNING** goes into effect which will last through late Tuesday morning with wind chills expecting to fall to near -35° to -40°.

Temperatures by Tuesday morning will approach daily records with many communities falling to -20° or colder!