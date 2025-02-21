Sunny, but cold and breezy Friday

Surface high pressure will be perched overhead on Friday leading to a quiet, bright and sunny day.

The day will start with temperatures hovering around or a little below zero along with wind chills in the range of -10° to -15°. The sunshine will help boost temperatures into the upper teens to lower 20s for afternoon highs, however it will feel colder due to a southwesterly breeze with gusts up to 20 mph leading to wind chills in the single digits through the day.

A few passing clouds are possible Friday night into Saturday. Otherwise, a light breeze will continue through the night with temperatures expecting to drop into the single digits by Saturday morning along with subzero wind chills.