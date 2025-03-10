Sunny, breezy with near record warmth Monday

Temperatures will get a boost to near record warmth on Monday thanks to sunshine and a breezy southwest wind.

There will be some passing thin high-level clouds throughout the day, but enough sunshine will filter through leading to a mainly sunny day.

The wind will be breezy at times out of the southwest with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

High temperatures will reach the middle-to-upper 60s by afternoon which would break daily records for some while others will be close.

A cold front will pass through late Monday night into early Tuesday morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s by morning. No precipitation is expected.