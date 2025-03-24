Sunny, breezy and seasonably cool Monday

The week will start with sunshine as temperatures are expected to be seasonably cool and a bit above average for late March.

The day will feature plentiful sunshine for most, however some clouds will build further to the west and southwest mainly across North Iowa during the afternoon and evening ahead of a weak system that will approach Monday night.

Temperatures will be slightly above average for late March with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

It’ll be a breezy day with a northwest wind gusting up to 25-30 mph at times.

A system will pass mainly to the southwest Monday night, but may be close enough to bring a small chance of a light rain shower to areas near and west of I-35 and into North Iowa.

The wind will lighten during the evening hours into the overnight with temperatures expecting to drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.