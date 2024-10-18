Sunny, breezy and mild Friday

The weather does not get any better for the middle of October as sunny and mild temperatures are expected as the week comes to a close.

High temperatures will climb into the low-to-middle 70s which is around 10-15° above average for this time of year.

It’ll be a breezy day as a southerly wind is expected to gust up to 30 MPH at times.

The combination of gusty winds, warm temperatures, dry vegetation due to lack of rain, and fairly low relative humidity will lead to elevated fire weather conditions. Therefore, outdoor burning is not recommended and caution should be used for anyone starting campfires, grilling or operating large equipment as sparks could lead to the start of fires.

A few clouds will arrive Friday night as a frontal boundary stalls out west of the area where a few showers are likely from central to southwestern Minnesota into Saturday morning. Low temperatures are expected to drop into the middle 50s by Saturday morning.