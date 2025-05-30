Summer-like warmth with hazy skies expected this weekend

Summer warmth is expected this weekend along with hazy skies at times due to smoke from Canadian wildfires that will drift south into the area.

Jet stream winds around 30,000 feet aloft will be out of the north which will bring south smoke from several dozen wildfires that are burning across Canada. Much of the smoke is expected to stay elevated however, it could mix down to the surface at times especially on Saturday.

An upper-level ridge will begin to nudge into the area on Sunday with the upper-air flow turning more to the southwest which will filter out the smoke pushing it east.

Temperatures are expected to be in the lower-to-middle- 80s for afternoon highs with night lows in the 50s. Dew point temperatures will be in the 50s so the humidity may be a bit noticeable, but certainly not terrible.

The wind is expected to be light both days.

The warmth will carry over into early next week.