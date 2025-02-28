Strong winds, spotty showers possible Friday with falling temperatures

A strong storm system will pass to the north across the Great Lakes region leading to strong gusty winds area wide, and will send a cold front through likely popping a few spotty showers with much colder air to follow.

A **WIND ADVISORY** is in effect from late morning until early evening as gusts up to 50 mph are possible at times.

The cold front will also pass through sometime around lunch into the early afternoon which may pop a few isolated showers or sprinkles. As colder air builds in behind the front, some snowflakes are possible. High temperatures will range from 45° to 52° and will likely occur during the late morning and early afternoon with temperatures crashing into the middle 30s by late afternoon.

Also, a **RED FLAG WARNING** is in effect on Friday for portions of North Iowa. The recent dry weather along with the strong winds combined with low relative humidity and milder than average temperatures will lead to fires spreading rapidly so outdoor burning is not recommended.

Cold Canadian air settles in behind the front with temperatures dropping into the teens by Saturday morning with wind chills likely in the single digits. The wind will also gradually decrease overnight into Saturday.