Strong to severe storms possible again Monday afternoon-evening

After a round of severe weather Monday morning, another round of thunderstorms is moving through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this Monday afternoon to evening. Some of these storms will be strong to severe, with heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail being the primary threats. Check out Interactive Radar right here at kaaltv.com and stay tuned for the possibility of any watches and warnings.

Storms will taper off and move east of us by the middle of the evening. Skies will begin to clear late this evening into Tuesday morning, making for a sunny, breezy start to Tuesday.

Yet another front will push through Tuesday with a line of storms affecting us late Tuesday afternoon through evening. Some of those may be strong to severe as well.

Showers, generally weaker, are likely Wednesday, as an active weather pattern continues to affect the region through the entirety of this week.

Temperatures will back off slightly Wednesday with highs around 70 degrees. Thursday will be back in the mid-70s with strong storms possible again.

The chance of storms continues Friday into Saturday with highs in the lower 80s.