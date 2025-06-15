Storm chances through Father’s Day

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue through the day Sunday, potentially putting a dampener on outdoor Father’s Day activities.

As of Saturday evening, a stationary front is draped right over the viewing area, as indicated by the sudden change in temperatures from north to south. This stationary front will remain placed over or nearby through Sunday. South of this boundary, instability and moisture will be surging north, while cooler and drier air surge south north of the boundary.

This collision of air masses will be enough to spark scattered shower and thunderstorm activity through Saturday night, especially south of I-90, closer to the stationary front. North of I-90, instability drops off fast, resulting in far lower chances for widespread storm activity through the night.

With that said, if you are heading outdoors this evening, the chance for showers and thunderstorms continue. Not everyone will see rain, but you will want to keep a close eye on the radar.

There is only a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms Saturday night, given the lack of wind shear in the atmosphere. If any storms do become severe, localized large hail and damaging winds will be the main concern.

Temperatures will cool into the 60F’s throughout the evening hours, with temperatures cooling into the low 60F’s quicker north of I-90. Winds will be generally light.

Sunday will be a mixed-bag across the area, with a lot hinging on morning storm activity and positioning of the stationary front. At this time, storm chances continue through the day, with the best chance for more widespread storms remaining south of I-90, closer to the front.

The better moisture and instability will be across Northern Iowa as well, increasing chances for more widespread precipitation. North of I-90, showers and storms will remain possible, but the odds appear lower at this time.

The bottom line is storms are possible, but not everyone will see rain. It will be one of those days to continuously check the radar, especially if you have any outdoor Father’s Day plans.

Temperatures will be mild, in the mid-upper 70F’s for most, with a few low 80F’s possible across Northern Iowa. Something to keep in mind is the temperatures will be highly dependent on cloud cover. For folks who see more rain and cloud cover, temperatures will be kept on the cooler side.

It will be on the humid side, with dew points in the mid-upper 60F’s. Winds will remain light and variable as well.