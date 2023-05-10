Stewartville man arrested for alleged threats to housemates

(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville man faces two charges of 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon, two charges of domestic assault, and a terroristic threats charge after allegedly menacing the other members of his home with a knife Tuesday.



The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Michael Brett Judy close to noon on May 9, at a home in the 700 block of Reichels Circle NE, Stewartville.



A 24-year-old woman and 31-year-old man who lived in the house with Judy allegedly told deputies Judy had threatened them with a folding knife inside the house, and they had escaped through a bedroom window, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, the woman told law enforcement that she believed Judy had been acting strange for the last two days and may have used controlled substances.

After the two got into their cars, Judy allegedly followed them into the driveway and threatened them in the yard.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, the woman told deputies Judy threatened to kill her, and the man alleged that Judy had attempted to stab them through the windows of their separate cars.



When deputies arrived, the parties had been separated, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.



Officers claim they recovered a black, folding knife with a three-inch blade in the front yard of the residence.