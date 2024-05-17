St. Charles welcoming Braxton Wohlferd home with a parade

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

ABC 6 NEWS — The city of St. Charles will be welcoming Braxton Wohlferd home with a parade today.

Wohlferd was left in critical condition earlier this year when a virus attacked his heart. Luckily, following a successful heart transplant, the St. Charles teen began to recover.

After being in the hospital for about four months, Wohlferd is set to return to his home in St. Charles on Friday, May 17; and the community is ready to welcome him back with open arms.

The community will be holding a parade to welcome Wohlferd home. That celebration will begin by Millers Market Area, and continue through the town, led by the St. Charles police, fire and ambulance departments, ending at St. Charles High School.

–RELATED STORY: UPDATE: St. Charles teen recovers after successful heart transplant—

Community members are encouraged to come out wearing orange for #BraxtonStrong, and bring welcome home signs.

The parade is scheduled to start at 2:30 P.M.