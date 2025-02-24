Spring-like warmth with late day, evening shower possible Monday

The feeling of spring will be in the air to start the week as temperatures are expected to be more typical of early April than late February. A quick-moving system will also bring the chance of light rain during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Mild Pacific air will continue to flow into the region thanks to strong westerly jet stream winds. At the surface, an at times breezy westerly wind will help boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s for afternoon highs which is near 20° above average.

There will be some clouds around throughout the day so expect an at least partly sunny sky.

A weak, quick-moving system will bring the chance of light rain or sprinkles to the area by late afternoon and through the evening hours. Rain amounts are expected to be light with most areas likely receiving around a few hundredths of an inch while others may not see anything at all.

Any rain will end by late evening with a mostly cloudy sky lingering through the night with temperatures falling to around 30° by Tuesday morning.