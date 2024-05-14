Spring has… Sprung?

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – There are so many ways to get involved with gardening, but before you break out those tools, there are some questions you may need to answer.

Do you have cool-season seeds? Or pre-emergent herbicide, to control that nasty crabgrass?

These questions aren’t meant to dissuade you, and one local garden expert says even with the countless blogs and supposed rules, starting your garden is easier than one might think. It just takes some passion.

“There’s no such thing as a green thumb, it’s really just if you have an interest and then that interest grows into a lot of times a hobby,” said Sandy Gathje, Co-owner of Hillside Nursery.

When nighttime temperatures get below 50 degrees, it couldn’t hurt to clean up those garden beds.

If you’re going to try out some horticulture, the best way to start could be with some perennials; but be careful, it’s not all sunshine and roses.

“Putting plants together that are like family, so sometimes people will like this beautiful plant and some will like this beautiful plant, but if we’re not reading the tag it’ll say ‘I’m a sun lover and I’m a shade lover;’ and so they’re gonna fight with each other and one will win out.”

For the month of May, you want to make sure you install or re-install some rain barrels. Those are great ways to keep the hobby easy on the wallet as well.

(ABC 6 News) – The days are getting longer, the sun feels warmer and many might be thinking of trying their hand at some gardening. Who wouldn’t?

Now couldn’t be a more perfect time with quite a few local florists and garden experts agreeing, the season calendar might be leaning in your favour; but one in particular says, if you’re looking to get started, now’s your chance.

“You know, we always say Minnesota can surprise us with frost, so usually that’s up until the 18th of May, but we think spring is here 2 weeks early so that’s been nice,” expressed Gathje.

Several garden experts say the best time to start those seeds and prep your garden tools, was in March; but there’s still plenty of time left in the season before it’s too late.