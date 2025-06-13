Spotty shower, thunderstorm possible Friday

The week will end on Friday with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm although much of the day is expected to be dry.

A wave of energy will pass through the Upper Midwest during the morning hours which may pop a shower or thunderstorm for some. The higher chance and heavier rains are expected to be north across Central Minnesota.

The bulk of the day will be dry with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible during the late afternoon and evening as daytime instability and moisture pool along a stationary front that will be positioned across the area.

Temperatures are expected to range from the middle 70s to lower 80s with the warmest areas likely near and south of I-90 into North Iowa. Dew point temperatures will climb into the lower-to-middle- 60s adding humidity to the air making it feel a bit muggy.

There will be a low-end chance of a shower or thunderstorm through Friday night, but most areas will likely stay dry with clouds overhead and temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s by Saturday morning.