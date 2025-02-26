Spotty morning shower possible with continued mild temperatures Wednesday

A light spotty shower is possible early Wednesday morning with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Mild temperatures for late February will also continue for another day.

A storm system will continue to pivot across the area with lingering moisture and energy which may produce a light shower during the morning hours.

Dry air will begin to filter in behind the system with decreasing clouds and a partly cloudy sky heading into the afternoon.

Temperatures will be running mild for late February with high temperatures expecting to be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The average high temperature is in the lower 30s.

Some clouds will remain overhead through Wednesday night. The wind will also pickup overnight out of the northwest with gusts of 20-25 mph. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s by Thursday morning.