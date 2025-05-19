Soaking rain likely Tuesday with showers continuing Wednesday

A slow-moving storm system will bring a soaking rain to the area on Tuesday with showers likely continuing into Wednesday with heavy rainfall likely across the Weather First area.

A surface low pressure system will track south of the area from the Central Plains northeast into Southern and Eastern Iowa. This system will wraparound moisture and energy which will overspread the area on Tuesday with rain likely through much of the morning before becoming lighter during the afternoon.

Showers will be likely through Tuesday night and much of the day on Wednesday before wrapping up on Wednesday night as the system pushes east of the area.

Tuesday will be a breezy day with easterly wind gusts up to 35-40 mph possible. The rain, wind and chilly temperatures will make for a rather miserable and dreary day. The wind will be lighter on Wednesday with gusts around 20 mph out of the northeast.

Total rainfall amounts of 1.00″ to 3.00″ is likely across much of the area. Widespread flooding isn’t expected due to how dry it’s been lately, but certainly ponding on roads, in ditches and fields is likely.

Temperatures will be much cooler than average with clouds and rain around. Highs on Tuesday will likely not make it out of the 40s for most with lower 50s likely on Wednesday.

Dry weather is expected the rest of the week with moderating temperatures into the 60s.