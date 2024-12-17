Snow likely Tuesday with light accumulations

A quick-moving wintry system will track through the Weather First area on Tuesday with snow developing sometime in the afternoon resulting in light accumulations by the time it ends.

Tuesday will start quiet with plenty of clouds overhead. Snow will likely develop sometime in the early-to-mid- afternoon hours. Temperatures are expected to be near-average with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The wind will be much lighter than Monday.

Light snow will continue through much of the evening before wrapping up by midnight.

Total snow accumulations are expected to be light as this system doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work with. Much of the area will likely see less than 2″.

Clouds remain overhead into Wednesday morning with temperatures expecting to drop into the upper teens.