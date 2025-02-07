Snow likely Saturday with varied accumulations expected

A wintry system will bring snow to much of the Weather First area to start the weekend, but accumulations are expected to vary from north to south.

Snow will likely begin sometime overnight Friday toward daybreak Saturday morning before increasing in coverage through the morning hours. Snow will gradually taper off around midday into the afternoon hours.

Moisture isn’t expected to be that deep across the local area as the storm system will also be battling some dry air leading to varied accumulations.

Snowfall accumulations of 1-3″ is likely for most across southeast Minnesota with around 1″ or less along and south of the state line for much of north Iowa. Further north into central Minnesota where moisture levels are expected to higher along with the better storm dynamics, 3-6″ is likely.

A **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** is in effect for Olmsted, Dodge and Steele Counties from Midnight until 6:00 PM on Saturday.