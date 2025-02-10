Snow likely for some on Monday

A quick-hitting round of light snow is likely for some in the Weather First area on Monday.

The day will start with sunshine before clouds increase through the morning into the afternoon.

A system will approach the area from the west with snow likely developing by late afternoon into the evening hours before ending by around midnight or earlier.

This system won’t have a lot of moisture to work with locally, but enough to produce a coating to around 1″ of accumulation for most, however moisture will be a little more higher near the I-35 corridor and points west and south of I-90 where accumulations of 1-2″ is possible.

Temperatures are expected to be well below average with afternoon highs ranging from the upper teens to lower 20s. The wind will be light out of the west.

An Arctic cold front will pass through on Monday night behind the system dropping temperatures into the single digits below zero with teens below zero wind chills by Tuesday morning.