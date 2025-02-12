Snow expected on Wednesday, travel impacts likely

It’s been an active week of weather with yet another system arriving on Wednesday that will spread snow across the area likely leading to some travel impacts.

Snow will move from North Iowa into Southeast Minnesota during the morning hours with snow continuing through much of the day before ending during the evening hours.

Snow accumulations of 1-2″ is possible near and north of the I-90 corridor with higher amounts of 3-5″ possible south into North Iowa. The heaviest snow is expected across portions of eastern Iowa where 5-8″ is likely.

A **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** is in effect until 3:00 AM for counties south of I-90 including Mower, Fillmore and Houston Counties in Southeast Minnesota and most of North and Northeast Iowa.

Roads will likely become slippery once the snow falls so use caution when traveling.

Temperatures for the day will climb into the upper single digits and lower teens by afternoon before falling into the single digits below zero by Thursday morning.

A light wind will make it feel colder as wind chills are expected to drop into the range of -20° to -30° by Thursday morning. Therefore, a **COLD WEATHER ADVISORY** is in effect for the entire Weather First area from Midnight until 9:00 AM Thursday.