Slightly cooler on Monday, plenty of sun

Temperatures will be slightly cooler across the region on Monday, but it will still be a mild day, with above average temperatures and plenty of sunshine!

High pressure maintains control of Central United States, leading to clear skies from Kansas, up to North Dakota, and over to Northern Michigan. These conditions will certainly persist across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa tonight.

Winds will be light out of the east at around 5 mph. These light winds under clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the low to mid 40F’s. These low temperatures are right around average for this time of year.

Skies remain clear going into Monday morning, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. An upper level low will continue to circulate across the Ohio River Valley until Wednesday, sending decaying pulses of moisture westward toward the region. This may result in some clouds Monday afternoon, but cloud cover will not be widespread.

High temperatures will be slightly hindered by the upper level lows influence to our east. However, temperatures will still be running well above average for this time of year, with highs in the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s across most of the region.

Winds remain light through the day Monday, out of the east between 5 to 10 mph. Another beautiful day!