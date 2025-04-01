Sleep plays a major role in the recovery and restoration of our body systems, learning, memory consolidation, healthy brain development, and keeping our immune system strong. Sleep hygiene refers to habits and routines that promote healthy sleep patterns. It encompasses various aspects contributing to a restful and restorative night's sleep.

Consistency is key.

