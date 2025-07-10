Showers, thunderstorms possible Thursday, some could become strong

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday with a couple that may flare up and become strong especially later in the afternoon and evening.

A weakening line of showers and thunderstorms will move through during the morning hours with a few possibly lingering to around lunchtime. Nothing severe is expected, but gusty winds and brief heavy downpours are possible.

Once this initial line passes, if the atmosphere can destabilize with the help of clearing clouds and sunshine during the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop with a strong thunderstorm or two possible. The main threats would be strong wind gusts, small hail and heavy downpours. The Storm Prediction Center has all of the Weather First area in a low-end, Level 1 (of 5) risk for the potential of a severe thunderstorm.

Temperatures are expected to climb back into the lower-to-middle- 80s for afternoon highs. The humidity will also be higher as dew point temperatures push into the middle-to-upper- 60s to near 70°.

The wind will be light throughout the day out of the south around 5 to 15 mph.

A frontal boundary is expected to be draped near the Minnesota and Iowa state line which will provide the focus for additional chances for showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s by morning.