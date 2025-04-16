Showers, thunderstorms likely Thursday with some possibly strong

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday with the potential that some may be strong or even severe.

A warm front will lift north into the area on Thursday morning. As warmer air and moisture surge in behind hit, it may pop a shower or thunderstorm.

The higher chances of showers and thunderstorms will come during the late afternoon and evening hours as a surface low pressure system arrives swinging a cold front through the area. This is when a strong-to-severe thunderstorm will be possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Weather First area in a Level 2 (of 5) risk for the potential of severe thunderstorms. The main threat would be large hail and gusty wind with a low-end tornado risk. The timing for any severe weather will generally be in the 4PM to 10PM timeframe.

The cold front will pass south of the area with any showers and thunderstorms likely ending by late evening.

Another system will move northeast into the area along the front early Friday morning likely popping a few more showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather with those is not expected.