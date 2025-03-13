Showers, thunderstorms likely late Friday with some possibly strong

A dynamic storm system will pass through the area late in the day on Friday leading to showers and thunderstorms developing by late afternoon into the evening with some possibly a little on the stronger side.

The majority of Friday will be dry. A blustery southerly wind is expected to gust up to around 40 mph at times. The southerly flow will bring in warmer air and moisture leading to afternoon instability developing as temperatures climb into the lower-to-middle 70s for highs which will be near records for the day.

Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop by mid-to-late afternoon across Central Iowa and likely form into an arcing line before lifting into North Iowa in the 5:00-7:00 PM timeframe and then into Southeast Minnesota thereafter.

A strong thunderstorm is possible with damaging wind gusts (60+ mph) as the main threat ahead of the line although an embedded isolated spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.

The main timeframe for severe potential will be mainly between 5:00 PM and 10:00 PM.

The surface low will pass overhead Friday night into Saturday with some linger showers and isolated thunderstorms possible.