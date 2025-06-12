Showers likely Thursday with a few strong late afternoon thunderstorms possible

A few showers will linger throughout the day on Thursday with a some thunderstorms possible by late afternoon and evening, some of which could be strong.

Showers will be possible during the morning hours with some heavier showers and thunderstorms likely across portions of North and Northeast Iowa.

Showers will begin to wind down heading into the late morning and early afternoon hours. Some breaks in the clouds with sunshine is also possible through the afternoon. This will help build daytime instability and fuel another round of showers and some thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening. A strong or severe thunderstorm is possible with hail and strong winds as the main threat. The timing for any potential strong thunderstorms will be mainly between 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Weather First area in a low-end, Level 1 (of 5) risk for the potential of a few stronger thunderstorms.

Wildfire smoke will also linger through the air as an AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect until 11:00 PM for much of Minnesota. The air will likely be unhealthy for sensitive groups especially people with asthma or other breathing conditions. They are recommended to limit time outdoors.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the middle-to-upper- 70s for most areas with some lower 80s likely across portions of North Iowa. Dew point temperatures will likely push into the lower-to-middle- 60s adding some humidity to the air.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Thursday night, however the heavier rains will likely shift north into Central Minnesota. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s by Friday morning.