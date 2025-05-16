Showers likely Friday afternoon with gusty winds

A storm system will slowly churn across the Upper Midwest on Friday, wrapping around moisture leading to showers developing by afternoon along with gusty winds.

The day will start with sunshine before clouds build with skies becoming mainly cloudy into the afternoon. Showers will likely develop by mid-to-late- afternoon and continue through the evening before ending early in the overnight hours into Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts will likely be less than 0.25″ for most.

It’ll be another windy day with gusts up to 50 mph (locally higher possible) at times which may lead to some blowing dust especially in open and rural areas before the rain arrives. A **WIND ADVISORY** is in effect until the early-to-mid- evening hours for areas along and west of I-35 where the higher gusts will be more likely.

It’ll be a mild day with temperatures near or slightly above average for most with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The wind will come down a touch, but still remain breezy through Friday night with gusts up to 35 mph at times. Clouds will remain overhead with temperatures expecting to drop into the middle 40s by Saturday morning.