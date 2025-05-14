Showers, a few strong thunderstorms possible Thursday

Thursday will be the end of our recent stretch of quiet weather and summertime warmth as a storm system will sweep through the area bringing the chance of showers and a few strong thunderstorms followed by much cooler weather to end the week.

Moisture will continue to advance northward behind a warm front that will lift north through the area during the Thursday morning hours. Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop across the Central Plains and push into southwest Minnesota overnight into early Thursday morning. These will likely track northeast into South-Central Minnesota through the morning and may clip portions of the area as they do.

Behind this initial morning wave, instability and energy will build through the morning into the early afternoon hours as sunshine will allow temperatures to climb back into the lower 80s for highs. Dew points will also surge into the 60s making for a more humid day.

The atmosphere will likely be “capped” which is a warm layer aloft that prevents thunderstorms from developing. This cap will likely erode as a cold front passes through during the early-to-middle- afternoon hours. However, there is uncertainty on where exactly this front may be before the cap breaks and thunderstorms develop which will quickly become severe in a highly unstable environment. There is indication that they may develop across Southeast Minnesota into Northeast Iowa, while it could be further east toward the Mississippi River into Wisconsin leaving the Weather First area with very little, if anything.

Therefore, the severe weather threat is conditional as much of the Weather First area is in a Level 1 or 2 (of 5) risk for the possibility of severe thunderstorms. The higher risk and likelihood for severe weather is expected to be further east near the Mississippi River into Wisconsin.

Any strong thunderstorms that do develop will have the potential to produce large hail and gusty winds with a low-end tornado threat if any discrete and isolated cells develop. Storms will likely develop and form into a line as they push northeast. The timing for any severe thunderstorms will be mainly between 1PM and 5PM.

A few showers and thunderstorms may linger through Thursday night with showers likely on Friday with cooler temperatures in the 60s for highs.