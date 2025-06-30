Shower, thunderstorm possible for some Monday

The week will start with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm for some along with temperatures hovering near to slightly above average for the final day of June.

A weak system passing through will lead to the chance of a spotty shower during the morning hours. Additional energy and moisture lingering during the afternoon may be enough to pop a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected, but some gusty winds are possible where any thunderstorms develop.

Temperatures are expected to hover around average with highs ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Dew point temperatures will be around the lower 60s so the humidity will be fairly noticeable.

There will be a breeze out of the west around 5 to 15 mph with gusts that may push up to 25 mph at times.

Any showers or thunderstorms that develop this afternoon will end by early evening with any clouds clearing leading to a quiet night ahead. The wind will also become lighter. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s by Tuesday morning.