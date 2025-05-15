Short window of strong thunderstorm potential Thursday afternoon

There will be a brief window that’ll be open for the possibility of strong-to-severe thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon with much of the Weather First area likely seeing very little, if anything.

A warm front will lift north through the area on Thursday morning. It may pop a shower or thunderstorm as warm, moist air pools in behind the front. Temperatures will once again surge into the lower-to-middle- 80s for afternoon highs. Dew point temperatures will also climb into the lower 60s as a sign of more moisture moving into the area leading to higher humidity than in recent days.

The warm, moist air will result in a high amount of instability, or fuel for thunderstorms. However, the atmosphere will likely be “capped” meaning temperatures in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will be very warm suppressing thunderstorm development. A cold front will pass through in the early-to-middle afternoon hours which will weaken the cap allowing showers and thunderstorms to develop, however there is still uncertainty on where that will happen. It’s possible they develop over our area which if that happens, they’ll quickly become severe in a highly unstable environment. It’s also possible they form on the northern edge of the front across our far eastern areas near the Mississippi River into Wisconsin where the cap will be weaker leaving much of the Weather First area seeing not much of anything.

The main window for the potential of severe thunderstorms will likely be between 1PM and 4PM. Large hail and strong wind gusts are the main threats.

The higher severe threat is along and east of the Mississippi River into Wisconsin where numerous severe thunderstorms will be likely and where a Level 3 (of 5) risk is in place, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Meanwhile, a Level 1 and 2 risk is in place across Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa where if any thunderstorms develop, they’ll quickly become severe.

The large-scale system will slowly meander across the region on Friday, wrapping around energy and moisture leading to periods of showers especially during the afternoon and evening. It’ll be a cooler day with highs expecting to be in the 60s.