Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm for far southern Minnesota and all of north Iowa

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 10pm for the southern tier of Minnesota counties and all of north Iowa.

A line of thunderstorms will be progressing from west to east across southern Minnesota and north Iowa at about 40mph.

Primary threats from any severe storms is damaging wind gusts up to 75mph and large hail up to 1 1/2″.

Thunderstorms will continue to develop and intensify this afternoon through the evening.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and around the watch area. Anyone in and around the Watch should keep a close eye out for threatening weather conditions and pay attention to the latest warnings.

Keep an eye on Interactive Radar here. The latest warnings are posted at the top of our website (you can’t miss them) and warnings will be on-air on ABC 6.