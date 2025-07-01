Senate passes ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

(AP News) – Senate Republicans hauled President Donald Trump’s big tax breaks and spending cuts bill to passage Tuesday on the narrowest of votes, pushing past opposition from Democrats and their own GOP ranks after a turbulent overnight session.

Vice President JD Vance broke a 50-50 tie to push it over the top. The three Republicans opposing the bill were Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

What to know about the Big Beautiful Bill Act:

The bill is a sprawling collection of GOP priorities: Tax breaks, spending cuts and new money for national defense and deportations are among the top concerns for Republicans. Democrats worry the bill’s reductions to Medicaid will leave millions without care.

Tax breaks, spending cuts and new money for national defense and deportations are among the top concerns for Republicans. Democrats worry the bill's reductions to Medicaid will leave millions without care.

The bill has to pass the House again before Trump can sign it into law, and the difficulty for Republicans is not expected to let up. Speaker Mike Johnson warned senators not to deviate too far from what his chamber had already approved. But the Senate did make changes, particularly to Medicaid, risking more problems as they race to finish by Trump’s Fourth of July deadline. Congressional Budget Office review: The nonpartisan CBO said Sunday the bill would pile nearly $3.3 trillion onto the nation’s debt load from 2025 to 2034, a nearly $1 trillion increase over the House-passed version of the bill. The analysis also found that 11.8 million Americans would become uninsured by 2034 if the bill passed.

President Trump was in Florida when the Senate passed the bill after Vice President Vance broke a 50-50 tie.

Applause broke out during a roundtable discussion he participated in after touring a new immigration detention center near the Florida Everglades.

The president directed the next handful of speakers before saying, “then we’ll go home and celebrate the big, beautiful bill that just got passed.”

The House will have to vote again on the bill because of changes by the Senate.