Semi crashes into cows in Fillmore County

(ABC 6 News) — Multiple cows were killed, and a man was injured, when a Volvo semi-truck crashed into them on May 31 near Fountain Township in Fillmore County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, the semi was traveling westbound on Highway 16 just before 4:30 a.m. when it hit the cows that were in the roadway.

The 52-year-old driver of the semi-truck was taken to Saint Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Preston Fire Department and Lanesboro EMS also responded to the crash.