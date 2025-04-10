Service union members vote for right to strike in Mayo Clinic negotiations

(ABC 6 News) – Today, SEIU members at Mayo-Methodist Campus voted to end a voluntary “no strike” agreement that has been in place for decades.

According to a press conference April 10, 87 percent of Service Employees International Union members voted in favor of regaining the right to strike during future negotiations with Mayo Clinic.

The SEIU is made up of healthcare workers who do jobs such as sterile processing technicians, certified surgical technologists, linen workers, EVS techs, escorts, maintenance, and patient care assistants.

Currently, these employees are working without a contract, after the last one expired on January 31, 2025. However, there is a temporary agreement in place so that contract continues.

The two sides have been bargaining for the past three months, and SEIU officials say despite some progress there is still a wide gap between the two sides.

Arbitration between Mayo Clinic and SEIU continues.

How we got here:

Mayo Clinic Rochester Methodist Campus

January 18, 2024: SEIU Healthcare MN & IA members at Mayo Hospital Rochester Methodist Campus discuss their ongoing negotiations with Mayo leadership. The union had asked for $20 an hour minimum wages, saying Mayo continued to lose staff due to burnout.

SEIU Healthcare workers at Mayo Clinic negotiate with non-profit for higher wages – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

January 31, 2024: SEIU Healthcare MN & IA members hold an informational picket at Mayo Clinic’s Rochester Methodist Campus. According to the union, the push confronts worker shortages and low morale for frontline Mayo workers.

SEIU members hold picket, pushing for higher wages and staff retention – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

February 2024: SEIU negotiators announce ‘significant progress’ in their negotiations with Mayo Clinic and are able to avoid arbitration. Mayo Clinic reportedly increases pay raise offer from 3% to 4.35%.

Arbitration avoided at Mayo Clinic – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

March 2024: SEIU to Announce Tentative Agreement with Mayo on “Wage Opener” for 600 Workers at Methodist Campus. 95% percent of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa voting members support new wage deal with Mayo Clinic. The wage changes are retroactive to Feb. 1, meaning employees who qualify for 6-8% increases will receive back pay.

UPDATE: 95% of SEIU MN and IA employees supported new deal – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Mayo Clinic Rochester Saint Marys Campus

April 23, 2024: SEIU reports progress has been made on smaller issues, but the two sides remain divided on big issues such as wages that respect the frontline workers who kept the hospital running during COVID. The negotiations impact 1,600 workers at Mayo Clinic Hospital – Saint Marys Campus.

SEIU gives update on Mayo bargaining negotiations – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

April 26, 2024: SEIU – Saint Marys Campus and Mayo Clinic still unable to come to an agreement. Mayo Clinc states: “We had a productive negotiating session with SEIU yesterday and have more meetings scheduled with them in the coming weeks. We view that the union’s public announcements have become a routine step during negotiations, and we remain committed to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement.”

SEIU and Mayo Clinic still unable to come to agreement – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

May 28, 2024: Members of SEIU took to the streets outside Mayo Clinic – Saint Marys campus to push for ‘fair contract’. Workers use picket line to begin voting on whether to cancel a voluntary supplemental “no strike” agreement that has been in place for 50 years. Negotiators for SEIU have asked for mandatory overtime, better training processes and floating holidays.

Healthcare workers picket for fair wages – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

May 30, 2024: SEIU Members at Mayo St. Mary’s Overwhelmingly Vote Yes to Allow Bargaining Team to Cancel Voluntary Supplemental “No Strike” Agreement If Necessary. In place of the right to strike, the union and Mayo have agreed to abide by binding arbitration in the event of a contract impasse and historically have been able to settle agreements deemed fair by the Union until recent years.

Union of mayo workers votes to allow strike, if necessary, during next contract negotiation – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com