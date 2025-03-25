Seasonably cool Tuesday with a late day shower possible

Temperatures will be seasonably cool on Tuesday and slightly above average for late March. A late day shower is also possible from a passing system.

The day will start with some sunshine before clouds increase during the afternoon.

High temperatures for the day will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s. The wind will be light out of the northwest.

A weak system will pass through during the late afternoon and evening hours leading to the chance of a light rain shower. The timing will be mainly between 5:00 PM and 10:00 PM.

Clouds will become partly cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping to near 30° by Wednesday morning.