Seasonably cold, quiet Friday

High pressure overhead will be in control of the weather leading to a quiet, but seasonably cold day as temperatures are expected to be a few degrees below-average for early December.

The day will start cold with some sunshine and passing clouds with temperatures in the teens. Clouds will thicken up a bit more during the afternoon with high temperatures expecting to be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. The average high temperature this time of year is around the lower 30s.

A light breeze will be likely during the morning with the wind becoming more light as the day moves along before increasing again on Saturday.

The wind will switch to the south on Friday night and with some thicker clouds overhead, temperatures aren’t expected to drop that much with lows around the lower-to-middle 20s heading into Saturday morning.