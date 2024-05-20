Screenshots of internal union-related documents from Mayo Clinic make their way online

(ABC 6 News) – Some Mayo Clinic nurses have been talking for months now about exploring the possibility of starting a union. Now, documents leaked from Mayo’s HR Department are shedding more light on how the healthcare giant views unions.

Screenshots of internal union-related documents from Mayo Clinic found their way onto Reddit. The post starts with a screenshot with the email subject, ‘Labor Relations QRG and FAQ Documents.’ The screenshot shows the sender asking to keep the attached documents confidential and to only share them with other leaders as references to have conversations with staff.

There’s then a document called ‘Union Avoidance’ and it gives managers tips on how to prevent unions. It also explains Mayo’s philosophy on them, and why employees look to unions in the first place.

This below was also attached to the post. It has talking points for leaders if the topic of unions is brought up by staff. This includes the tip of not proactively mentioning unions but to be ready incase someone does. It also talks about how it’s easy for unions to promise but hard to deliver.

Mayo Clinic did respond to ABC 6’s request for comment and sent the following:

“The content sent inadvertently to the wrong recipient reinforces what we say often and in public— we believe that a direct relationship between management and Mayo staff benefits employees, improves communication and helps us provide the best possible care to our patients. We respect our employees and their right to make informed decisions, which is why we share factual information about what union representation may mean for everyone.“

– Kristyn Jacobson, Communications Manager at Mayo Clinic

ABC 6 News has been providing coverage on the potential unionization of the Med City Nursing Alliance (MCNA.) They also issued a statement:

“The leaked information was not a surprise to those of us that have been educating ourselves on the methods of what employers will do to avoid a union organizing at their institution. The writer inadvertently CC’d an MCNA supporter on the leaked email and that is how it was brought to our attention. We hope it helps bring to light the true intentions and motives of the employer to those who gave them the benefit-of-the-doubt and were initially opposed to unionizing. It is difficult for employees to now trust what their supervisors are telling them because it all sounds so scripted and manipulative. Now, Mayo’s HR and leadership that are the “third party” that is coming between staff and their managers, not a union.

“Supervisors have to follow “guidelines” with regard to what they say and do to support or dissuade employees from unionizing. They too seem to be afraid of retaliation and recourse. There is a virus of distrust, doubt, and skepticism spreading throughout the work culture and that only perpetuates the need for nurses and allied health staff to have someone in their corner, fighting for them and their patient’s rights. Following the March in May, there was an overall disappointment in the lack of showing. Many who had committed did not show, and many who did not commit, did. Those that did were brave, unmasked, and proud to be marching for a cause that all nurses can relate to. We stayed true to our commitment for safety, respect, and professional decorum. We’ve been asked to make the March an annual occurrence for National Nurses Week. Our hope is that it inspired those that are afraid to be brave and courageous.

“By the end of the month, we will have selected an established union to be affiliated with and that is when Union Authorization cards will be sent out electronically to all union eligible employees. We will collect them throughout the summertime and then petition our employer for Union recognition showing that the majority desire to be represented by said union to negotiate the terms of employment and benefits on their behalf. If Mayo Clinic does not recognize the union, then we will move to petition the NLRB for union recognition and depending on their decision, we will potentially have a formal vote as soon as they are able to arrange it.

“We have a growing momentum and interest in our bargaining unit and people are becoming more and more enlightened as time goes on. We will continue to support our community union representatives that are currently fighting for the betterment of their members during the St. Marys contract negotiations happening now. In solidarity we bargain, divided we beg.”

– MCNA Advocate

ABC 6 did reach out to the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) who has been working on an agreement with Mayo, we have not yet gotten a response.