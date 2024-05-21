Randy Schubring declares candidacy for Rochester City Council President

ABC 6 NEWS — Randy Schubring, current chair of the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission, declared his intent to file for Rochester City Council President on the morning of May 21.

In a release, Schubring saying, “Rochester has a strong legacy of innovation, resilience, and community spirit. We must leverage this remarkable legacy as we embrace the current growth and ensure our city is a place where everyone can thrive.”

Prior to his work on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, Schubring was president of the Slatterly Park Neighborhood Association and the Rochester-area Commissioner of the Metropolitan Airports Commission; a position he was appointed to by both Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton and Governor Tim Walz.

–RELATED STORY: Rochester City Council President announces she will not seek reelection—

Schubring’s announcement comes just under two months since Brooke Carlson, the current president of the Rochester City Council, announced she would not be seeking re-election.