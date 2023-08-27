School bus carrying several teenagers collides with car, killing one person in southern MN

(ABC 6 News) – One man is dead after colliding with a school bus carrying several teenagers on Interstate 90 in Faribault County Saturday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a school bus carrying seven teenagers and two adults was traveling east on I-90 in Foster Township when it collided with another car traveling in the opposite direction around 8:42 p.m.

The driver of the car, 55-year-old Tigner Alan of South Dakota, was killed.

Charles Cone, a 79-year-old Waseca man, was driving the school bus carrying several Waseca female teens. Seven of the girls suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash, including Audriamma Willingham (14), Kalea Sartori (16), Emily Mumme (14), Avery Gaul (14), Makya Donovan (14), Madison Corder-Broughten (15), and Madelynn Benzick (14).

All of the injured teens are being treated at Albert Lea Hospital.

There is no additional information as to how the two vehicles collided on the interstate.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene including Wells Ambulance and Fire Dept., Kiester Ambulance and Fire Dept., Bricelyn Ambulance and Fire Dept, Wells Police Dept. as well as the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office.